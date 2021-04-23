MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.