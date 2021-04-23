MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 62,024 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

