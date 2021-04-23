MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 20,288 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

