MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 79 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $139.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

