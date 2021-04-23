McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in American Well by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Well by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 73,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,103. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

