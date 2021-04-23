McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.79 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.