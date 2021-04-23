McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

