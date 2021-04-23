McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $262.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

