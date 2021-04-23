McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

