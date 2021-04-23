McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,611 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $182.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,879. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $214.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.