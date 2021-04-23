McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $234.63. 58,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

