MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.98

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.98 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 22031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.68.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.66. The firm has a market cap of C$441.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
