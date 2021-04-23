Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 5,350 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

