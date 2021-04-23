Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $418.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $383.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

