Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

