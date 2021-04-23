Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

