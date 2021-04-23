Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.