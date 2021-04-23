Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

