Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 20,275 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

