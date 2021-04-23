Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 13,232 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

