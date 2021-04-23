Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

