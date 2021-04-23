MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 6.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.70. 1,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MarineMax by 86.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.79.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.