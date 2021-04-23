Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.78.

MOZ opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$551.81 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

