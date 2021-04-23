ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

