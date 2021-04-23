ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

