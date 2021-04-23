MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Shares of MNSB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 16,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

