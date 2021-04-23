MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Shares of MNSB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 16,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

