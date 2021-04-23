Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

MG stock opened at C$119.33 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$48.33 and a 52 week high of C$122.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

