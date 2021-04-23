Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

