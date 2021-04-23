LPL Financial LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.