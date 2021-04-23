LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -825.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.