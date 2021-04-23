LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,464 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.