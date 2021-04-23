LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,526 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

NYSE MQT opened at $13.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

