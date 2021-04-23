Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.96. 107,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $208.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.