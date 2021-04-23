Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

