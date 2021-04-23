Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

