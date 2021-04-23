Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.46. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.