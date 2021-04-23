L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.91

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 58633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

