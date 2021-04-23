Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Logitech International stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.