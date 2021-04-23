LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $5.19 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00010409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $77.60 million and $117,349.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

