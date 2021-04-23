Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $267.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.54. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $128.68 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

