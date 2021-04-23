Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

NYSE:LAD opened at $382.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.43 and its 200-day moving average is $324.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

