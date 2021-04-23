Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.91. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 132 shares.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

