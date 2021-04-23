Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

