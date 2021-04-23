Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

