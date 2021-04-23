LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 1,526 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 606.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

