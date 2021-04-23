LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,109. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

