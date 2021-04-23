Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.80

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 34874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

