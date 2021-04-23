Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.29. 778,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

