Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Chase worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chase by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCF traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

