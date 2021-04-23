Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.